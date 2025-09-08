Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,845 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,243.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $528.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,125.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

