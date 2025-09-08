Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Head to Head Contrast

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AeroVironment and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 0 15 3 3.17 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC 0 2 0 1 2.67

AeroVironment presently has a consensus target price of $292.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given AeroVironment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment 5.32% 10.68% 8.80% Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares AeroVironment and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $820.63 million 13.76 $43.62 million $1.55 145.86 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC $24.16 billion 5.17 $3.22 billion N/A N/A

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has higher revenue and earnings than AeroVironment.

Risk & Volatility

AeroVironment has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments. The company supplies UAS, TMS, unmanned ground vehicle, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense, other federal agencies, and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to unmanned aircraft systems. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including training, spare parts, product repair, product replacement, and the customer contracted operation. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. AeroVironment, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion under the mtu brand name. The New Markets segment develops, manufactures, and sells small modular reactor and new electrical power solutions. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

