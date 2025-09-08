Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 365 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $432.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $411.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:PWR opened at $372.56 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

