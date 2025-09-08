Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $20.40 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 113,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,000. Texas Instruments makes up 2.8% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.79 and its 200-day moving average is $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Arete assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

