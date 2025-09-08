Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRUG. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bright Minds Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Bright Minds Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bright Minds Biosciences

Bright Minds Biosciences Price Performance

Bright Minds Biosciences stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a PE ratio of -45.42 and a beta of -6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. Bright Minds Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Minds Biosciences will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Minds Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Minds Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 512,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,392,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences by 376.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 152,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Minds Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,870,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Minds Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with severe and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its portfolio of selective 5-HT receptor agonists includes 5-HT2C, 5-HT2A, and 5-HT2C/A for the treatment of epilepsy, pain, and neuropsychiatry; and BMB-101 which completes phase 1 trial for undisclosed seizure disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Minds Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.