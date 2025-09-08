Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.34 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

