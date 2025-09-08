Ascent Group LLC Buys 39,746 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 227.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,746 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 542,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,544,000 after purchasing an additional 57,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 16.2%

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

