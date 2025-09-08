Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Bullish (NYSE:BLSH)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bullish to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

Get Bullish alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bullish

Bullish Stock Up 6.9%

Bullish Company Profile

Shares of BLSH stock opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,036.47. Bullish has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

(Get Free Report)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bullish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.