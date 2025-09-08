Scientech Research LLC Buys 1,589 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Scientech Research LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,404,000 after buying an additional 455,855 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Workday by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,756,000 after buying an additional 548,694 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $231.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Barclays dropped their price target on Workday from $321.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $265.00 price objective on Workday in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.81.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,380 shares of company stock worth $76,586,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

