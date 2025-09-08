Short Interest in Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Rises By 69.5%

Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 147,500 shares, anincreaseof69.5% from the July 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently,3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently,3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Mainz Biomed Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ:MYNZ opened at $1.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mainz Biomed has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $16.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mainz Biomed stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.23% of Mainz Biomed worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.

