Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Stock Holdings Lifted by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $57.14 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $63.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

