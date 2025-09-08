iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 389,900 shares, agrowthof70.9% from the July 31st total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $49.38.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

