Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ESAB by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,396,000 after purchasing an additional 94,335 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in ESAB by 110.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB during the first quarter worth about $10,616,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the first quarter worth about $30,769,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $117.94 on Monday. ESAB Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.03. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on ESAB

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,881.61. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.