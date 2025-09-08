FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Get FOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $61.50 on Monday. FOX has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FOX by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 281,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 242,321 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,821,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 762,645 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in FOX by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.