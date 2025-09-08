MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY) vs. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Head-To-Head Analysis

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) and MC Endeavors (OTCMKTS:MSMY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MC Endeavors has a beta of 4.58, indicating that its share price is 358% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 1 3.50 MC Endeavors 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and MC Endeavors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.35%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than MC Endeavors.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and MC Endeavors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 8.63% 15.61% 5.88% MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and MC Endeavors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $762.69 million 1.05 $57.26 million $1.05 11.17 MC Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has higher revenue and earnings than MC Endeavors.

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats MC Endeavors on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MC Endeavors

(Get Free Report)

MC Endeavors, Inc. develops single core platform to produce, distribute, and monetize online communities for individuals and businesses to interact with industries ranging from industrial business to healthcare to entertainment. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Dana Point, California.

