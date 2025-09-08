Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 8,504 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after purchasing an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,901,000 after acquiring an additional 739,448 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after acquiring an additional 401,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after acquiring an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 561,055 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $63.49 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day moving average is $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

