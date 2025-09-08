Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,818,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $236.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.97. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $173.32 and a 12 month high of $238.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.