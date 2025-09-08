Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Benchmark Analyst Says

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Benchmark from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSEM. Susquehanna set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $63.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $372.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,128,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,087,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,106,000 after buying an additional 93,868 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,758,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,604,000 after buying an additional 653,191 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,546,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,242,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.