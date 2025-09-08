United Services Automobile Association Purchases Shares of 8,787 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 208,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,982,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE TMO opened at $492.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.72 and a 200-day moving average of $452.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.