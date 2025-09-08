Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New $39.92 Million Investment in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 705,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,923,000. Copart comprises approximately 5.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Copart by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 51,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

CPRT opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,798.61. The trade was a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

