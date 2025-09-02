Vident Advisory LLC Buys 13,789 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.59.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

