Vident Advisory LLC Buys 151,730 Shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. $UROY

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.75% of Uranium Royalty worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

NASDAQ UROY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.97 million, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

