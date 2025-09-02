Amcor PLC $AMCR Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,714 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 20.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Amcor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Amcor PLC has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on Amcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

