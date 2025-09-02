Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF $RDTE Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RDTE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,705 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA RDTE opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Small Cap 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (RDTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Russell 2000 Index.

