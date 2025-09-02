OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF $EDEN

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDEN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 31,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $71.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76.

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

