OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $773,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September $FSEP

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSEP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 275,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 38.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of BATS FSEP opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.62. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $48.93.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

