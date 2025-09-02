OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 658,600 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF $VNM

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,600 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 375.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 12,160.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Up 63.3%

VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $563.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

About VanEck Vietnam ETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.