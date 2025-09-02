OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF $VCEB

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

VCEB stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

