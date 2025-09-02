OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 19,713 Shares of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF $PHEQ

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ – Free Report) by 173.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 134,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 83,115 shares in the last quarter.

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHEQ opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Parametric Hedged Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 million, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.29.

About Parametric Hedged Equity ETF

The Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (PHEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in individual US large-cap stocks while utilizing a laddered options strategy to mitigate losses. The option strategy caps the potential upside participation. PHEQ was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Parametric.

