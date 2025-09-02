Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,581 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. $LDP

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

