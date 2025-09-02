Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 404 Shares of Service Corporation International $SCI

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SCI stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. Service Corporation International has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 17,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $1,435,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $80,462,896.03. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of Service Corporation International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $632,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,692.80. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 252,073 shares of company stock valued at $20,116,529. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SCI. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Corporation International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

About Service Corporation International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

