BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 22,962 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,070,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BOX were worth $33,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in BOX by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in BOX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BOX by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Activity at BOX

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $174,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,573.04. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,416.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 530,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,920. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.