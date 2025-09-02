OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,549 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

