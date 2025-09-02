OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $747,000 Investment in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June $NJUN

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NJUN opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.