OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 14,526 Shares of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF $PAPI

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PAPI – Free Report) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Parametric Equity Premium Income ETF (PAPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in a broad equity portfolio of US dividend payers, while utilizing a laddered, naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500. The fund seeks to provide monthly income and capital appreciation.

