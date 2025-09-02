Quarry LP Acquires 1,402 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,433,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,001,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,785,000 after acquiring an additional 588,113 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,302,000 after acquiring an additional 568,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,037,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

