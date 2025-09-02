Quarry LP Reduces Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Quarry LP cut its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on UNM shares. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a $87.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.15.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.