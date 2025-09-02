Quarry LP Purchases 140 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Quarry LP increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $703.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $623.32 and a 200 day moving average of $478.84. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $733.24.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. This represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,283 shares of company stock valued at $21,682,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

