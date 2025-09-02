Quarry LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 30,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,841,167. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $273.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

