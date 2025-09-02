OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $832,000 in Ft Vest Us Eq Unc Acc Jan $UXJA

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Unc Acc Jan (NYSEARCA:UXJA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 19.98% of Ft Vest Us Eq Unc Acc Jan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ft Vest Us Eq Unc Acc Jan Stock Performance

Ft Vest Us Eq Unc Acc Jan stock opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.48. Ft Vest Us Eq Unc Acc Jan has a 12 month low of $24.56 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

About Ft Vest Us Eq Unc Acc Jan

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Uncapped Accelerator ETF – January (UXJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to deliver enhanced returns that surpass the performance of SPY if the underlying ETF rises to a specific level, with roughly single exposure to potential losses, over a one-year timeframe.

