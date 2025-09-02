OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY $QMMY

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY (NYSEARCA:QMMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Separately, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA QMMY opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37.

About FT VST NDQ 100 MOD BF MAY

The FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Moderate Buffer ETF – May (QMMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. QMMY was launched on May 17, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

