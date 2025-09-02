Quarry LP Purchases 275 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Quarry LP raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in HubSpot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 130.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.84, for a total transaction of $3,823,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,012,160.40. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,752,256. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.04.

HubSpot Trading Up 1.4%

HubSpot stock opened at $483.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

