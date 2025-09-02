Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in AAON by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,177,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,906 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $44,219,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $41,180,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $36,223,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AAON by 5,973.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after purchasing an additional 384,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,021,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $451,009.08. This represents a 69.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $311.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

