Vident Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Stellantis N.V. $STLA

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,367,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,067,000 after buying an additional 64,406,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $368,520,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,808,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987,548 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $93,779,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $62,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE STLA opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Stellantis N.V. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.74.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

