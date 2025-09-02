Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $9,344,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 156,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,254,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBWI. Wall Street Zen cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BBWI opened at $29.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.45 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.350-3.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

