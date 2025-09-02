Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Diageo by 1,544.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 396,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,568,000 after purchasing an additional 372,555 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Diageo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 649,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,605,000 after purchasing an additional 185,282 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $16,944,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 4,656.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 154,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 151,061 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:DEO opened at $111.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $96.45 and a 1-year high of $142.73.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $2.5192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

