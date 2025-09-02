Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

