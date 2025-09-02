Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price target on Autodesk in a report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. The trade was a 41.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,679 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $314.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.66.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

