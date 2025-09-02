Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 60,691 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Nomura Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,691 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,078,000 after buying an additional 237,987 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $139.61 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

