2,745 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,046,000 after purchasing an additional 987,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,377,000 after purchasing an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

